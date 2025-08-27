Apple has officially confirmed its highly anticipated launch event, putting an end to weeks of speculation and rumors. The company will showcase the iPhone 17 series on September 9, marking one of the biggest tech events of the year.

With official media invites now circulating, excitement is building as fans worldwide prepare for Apple’s next wave of innovations.

At the event, Apple will introduce four new models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The official tagline, “awe-dropping,” cleverly blends “awe-inspiring” with “jaw-dropping,” signaling big expectations for what’s to come.

The launch will take place at 10 AM PT at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. For global audiences, that translates to 1 PM in New York, 6 PM in London, 7 PM in Central Europe, and 10:00 PM in Pakistan.

Among all the devices, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to grab the spotlight. It replaces the Plus model with a razor-thin body measuring under 6 mm. However, the design comes with trade-offs, including a smaller battery and only a single rear camera. Industry watchers are now waiting to see if Apple’s gamble on thinness will resonate with consumers.