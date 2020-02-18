BankIslami bags three accolades at the 9th CST Summit and Awards 2020

BankIslami, one of the chief technologically advanced banks of Pakistan with more than 330 branches in over 114 cities, won three prestigious awards at the 9th CSR Summit & Award 2020 ceremony held recently. The three categories included Green/Environmental Stewardship, Sustainability Initiative and Social Impact.

BankIslami is a strong advocate of eco-friendly living and is always at the forefront when it comes to giving back to the society and contributing to a sustainable future. Adhering to their core belief, the team at BankIslami took initiatives including the introduction of biometric, card-less technology; “One Touch Banking” that allows free, cheque-less (paperless) transactions to customers; “Share to Care” where they spent a day at Edhi Homes with children; providing international scholarships to students for Singapore and last but not the least they solar powered more than fifty percent of their branches.

These continuous efforts have allowed the institution to be recognized and rewarded at an esteemed platform like the 9th CSR Summit & Award 2020.

The dynamic team of BankIslami zealously strives to utilize more opportunities to fulfill its corporate social responsibility for the years to come.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk