By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
5G Spectrum

The delay in Pakistan’s 5G spectrum auction has cost the exchequer billions in potential revenue. An Auditor General audit flagged indecision and weak coordination between PTA and MoITT.

The main reason for the delay is uncertainty over the proposed PTCL–Telenor Pakistan merger. The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is yet to decide, citing incomplete documentation from PTCL.

Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the ministry cannot influence the CCP. She stressed that the body is independent and must complete its review.

The 5G Spectrum Auction Advisory Committee, led by the finance minister, will act only after the CCP delivers its verdict.

A senior IT Ministry official said the auction design depends on the number of operators post-merger. He explained that the terms vary if there are four or three players.

Pakistan currently has four telecom operators. Jazz holds a 37% share, Zong 26%, Telenor 22%, and Ufone—PTCL’s subsidiary—13%.

Officials added that PTCL’s submissions were unclear and required further clarification. This has further prolonged the CCP’s decision-making process.

Concerns remain due to Ufone’s consistent financial losses, unlike the profitable performance of Jazz, Zong, and Telenor.

A PTCL-Ufone spokesperson did not respond to media queries despite repeated requests.

