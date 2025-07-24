By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 5 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Announced Heres How To Check

The Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 has been officially announced today, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM, for all nine educational boards across the province. Students can now access their matriculation results online through their respective board websites.

If you appeared in the 10th class exams this year, you can easily check your Class 10th Result 2025 by visiting the official websites of your board. Below is the complete list of Punjab’s nine boards along with direct links to their result portals:

Check Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Online Here:

  • Bahawalpur Board
    https://www.techjuice.pk/go/bahawalpur-board
  • D.G. Khan Board
    https://www.techjuice.pk/go/dg-khan-board
  • Faisalabad Board
    https://www.techjuice.pk/go/faisalabad-board
  • Gujranwala Board
    https://www.techjuice.pk/go/gujranwala-board
  • Lahore Board
    https://www.techjuice.pk/go/lahore-board
  • Multan Board
    https://www.techjuice.pk/go/multan-board
  • Rawalpindi Board
    https://www.techjuice.pk/go/rawalpindi-board
  • Sahiwal Board
    https://www.techjuice.pk/go/sahiwal-board
  • Sargodha Board
    https://www.techjuice.pk/go/sargodha-board

Punjab Boards SMS Codes to Check Results

  • Lahore Board: 800291

  • Gujranwala Board: 800299

  • Rawalpindi Board: 800296

  • Multan Board: 800293

  • Sahiwal Board: 800292

  • Faisalabad Board: 800240

  • Sargodha Board: 800290

  • D.G. Khan Board: 800295

  • Bahawalpur Board: 800298

What You Need to Do to Check the Result

To access your Class 10th Result 2025, visit your board’s official website and enter your roll number in the result section. Results can also be checked via SMS, using the format and code specified on each board’s site.

Double-check your result details for accuracy and download or print a copy for future reference.

Keep an eye out for announcements related to rechecking, supplementary exams, and 1st-year admissions. For more educational updates and result coverage, stay connected to TechJuice!

