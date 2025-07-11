Govt Reverses Decision to Block MJTV and Asad Toor’s Channels
The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad officially revoked the ban on the YouTube channels of Matiullah Jan (MJTV) and Asad Toor on July 11, 2025.
On July 8, 2025, the government of Pakistan announced the blocking of 27 YouTube channels. Officials stated that these channels were allegedly responsible for promoting false narratives, inciting public unrest, and provoking hostility toward state institutions and public representatives.
Authorities claim that the material shared on these channels caused unnecessary panic among the public. Now, after reviewing the case, the government has canceled the block order against MJTV and Asad Toor’s YouTube channels.
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
Related Posts
YouTube Replaces Trending Page with Category-Based Charts
YouTube is phasing out its traditional Trending page and Trending Now list, replacing them with a more personalized and category-driven experience through YouTube Charts. Since.
Apple Set to Acquire U.S. Formula 1 Broadcast Rights After F1 Blockbuster
Apple is in advanced talks to acquire the U.S. broadcast rights for Formula 1, currently held by Disney-owned ESPN, which expires at the end of.
YouTube Monetization Policy Update 2025: What Creators Need to Know
Starting July 15, 2025, YouTube will roll out a significant update to its YouTube Partner Program (YPP) guidelines. This makes it harder for creators of.
Journalist Ahmad Noorani’s YouTube Channel Blocked After Govt Approval, Others Receive Emails
The YouTube channel of journalist Ahmad Noorani has been blocked in Pakistan, and his channel was the first to be blocked after the ruling. The.
Jack Dorsey Launches ‘Bitchat’ with Bluetooth Messaging to Challenge WhatsApp
Jack Dorsey, a co-founder of Twitter, created the decentralized messaging app BitChat, which is already in beta testing. Bitchat was created to run over Bluetooth.