The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad officially revoked the ban on the YouTube channels of Matiullah Jan (MJTV) and Asad Toor on July 11, 2025.

On July 8, 2025, the government of Pakistan announced the blocking of 27 YouTube channels. Officials stated that these channels were allegedly responsible for promoting false narratives, inciting public unrest, and provoking hostility toward state institutions and public representatives.

Authorities claim that the material shared on these channels caused unnecessary panic among the public. Now, after reviewing the case, the government has canceled the block order against MJTV and Asad Toor’s YouTube channels.