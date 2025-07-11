By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Youtube Channels

The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad officially revoked the ban on the YouTube channels of Matiullah Jan (MJTV) and Asad Toor on July 11, 2025.

On July 8, 2025, the government of Pakistan announced the blocking of 27 YouTube channels. Officials stated that these channels were allegedly responsible for promoting false narratives, inciting public unrest, and provoking hostility toward state institutions and public representatives.

Authorities claim that the material shared on these channels caused unnecessary panic among the public. Now, after reviewing the case, the government has canceled the block order against MJTV and Asad Toor’s YouTube channels.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Byd Pakistan To Launch Countrys First Hybrid Pickup

BYD Pakistan to Launch Country’s First Hybrid Pickup

Tesla Enters India With Mumbai Launch Skips Local Manufacturing

Tesla Enters India with Mumbai Launch, Skips Local Manufacturing

TrueMeeting Avatars

Apple’s New Deal Makes Vision Pro Ultra Realistic & Human

Your Phone Will Now Tell You What Song Is Playing From The Lock Screen

Your Phone Will Now Tell You What Song is Playing From the Lock Screens

Infinix Hot 60 5g

Infinix Hot 60 5G Launched with Dimensity 7020 and 5,200mAh Battery

Islamabad Launches Citywide Vehicle Emission Testing Drive

Islamabad Launches Citywide Vehicle Emission Testing Drive

Isuzu D Max Price Increased By Up To Rs415000 In Pakistan

Isuzu D-Max Price Increased by Up to Rs415,000 in Pakistan

Pra Designates Telecom Banks Insurers As Withholding Agents

PRA Designates Telecom, Banks & Insurers as Withholding Agents

Paris Auction

Paris Auction Sets Record with $10M Hermès Birkin Bag Sale

Moot

Moot Emphasizes Raising Education Quality

Alibaba

Shehbaz Sharif Meets Alibaba For Digital Trade Plans

Ai Powered Gaming Deepmind Turns Video Games Into Agi Labs

AI-Powered Gaming: DeepMind Turns Video Games into AGI Labs

Private Institutions

Annual Fee Increase Fixed for Private Institutions