By Manik Aftab ⏐ 6 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ignite Extends Deadline For Sialkot Incubation Center

Ignite has extended the deadline for firms to submit proposals for the establishment and management of a new incubation center in Sialkot, setting September 9, 2025, as the new closing date.

According to the official announcement, the evaluation process will be carried out in two stages. A review committee will first examine technical bids before assessing financial proposals from shortlisted firms. The highest-ranked bidder, based on combined technical and financial scores, will be awarded the contract after negotiations. The winning firm will be announced at least two weeks before the contract is finalized.

The upcoming Ignite Sialkot incubation center will be housed in a 12,000 to 14,000 square foot facility designed to host at least 25 startups at a time, with the flexibility to expand capacity when required. The facility will feature conference rooms, a session hall, recreational areas, and high-speed internet. It will induct at least 25 startups annually on a cohort basis, with 25% reserved for women-led ventures. Priority will be given to startups working in industries tied to Sialkot’s strengths, such as sports, surgical, and musical instruments.

Ignite Sialkot will be the ninth incubation hub in Ignite’s nationwide network, developed in partnership with the Ministry of IT and Telecom. Other centers are already operational in Islamabad, provincial capitals, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi. These incubation hubs are designed to support startups in diverse fields including agriculture, textiles, cement, aerospace, and livestock, driving innovation and entrepreneurship across Pakistan.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

