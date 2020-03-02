In a conversation with Ahmad Tanveer – COO, Daraz

In discussion with Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ahmad Tanveer at Daraz, who talks about how they prioritize their customers and get they delivered the products on time. Ahmad Tanveer has also discussed their DEX service and how it operates.

Q1- How has the scale of Daraz’s operations evolved?

The business is growing at an immense pace and our operations have expanded massively in order to keep up with the growth.

About 1.5 years back we introduced our own logistics courier DEX specialized for e-commerce business and its now in 20 cities managing 60% of Daraz volumes with exceptional lead times.

FBD (Fulfilled by Daraz) has also grown massively in the last couple of years as now we have fulfillment centers of 200,000 sq. ft. in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The plan this year is to further grow our FBD business with expansion plans in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and other cities of Pakistan.

Q2 – Delivery lead time is a key priority for customers. How have operations at Daraz been optimized to ensure customers receive their orders on time?

All our operations are planned with a vision of how we can further enhance our customer experience. Delivery lead time is a very key part of this.

DEX introduction has played a vital role in ensuring that our customers receive orders on time as we have increased our presence in 20 cities now and for all the other cities, we have partnered with other major courier companies in the country ensuring timely delivery to our customers.

Q3 – With the launch of express delivery in certain cities, the delivery lead time has been significantly reduced. What impact do you think this will have on Daraz’s growth?

This will have a good impact on our growth as this is a service that no one else is offering at this scale and was only a logistic dream in Pakistan at this moment. We have about 50,000 + unique items that are available on express delivery today.

If a customer orders on express before 4 pm so they get the order the same day and the best part, it’s not just limited to 10-20 or a few hundred products the offering goes up to 50,000+ different products. We are serving this through our FBD (fulfilled by Daraz) operations.

Q4 – Same day delivery has been launched in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Are there any plans for expansion into other cities?

The express delivery is available in Karachi with plans to expand in Lahore & Islamabad in the next couple of months. We will for sure target other cities after successfully expanding the service in Lahore and Islamabad.

