By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 14 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
International Brands

Last month, the government imposed new taxes on local and international brands. These changes increased online shopping costs for Pakistani buyers. Additionally, taxes were introduced under the Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Act, 2025, on goods ordered from abroad. However, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has now revised its stance.

According to an FBR notification, this tax will not apply to foreign digital goods and services supplied to Pakistan. The exemption is effective from July 1, 2025.

Sadapay has officially begun informing its users about refunds from international service providers following the rollback of Pakistan’s Digital Presence Proceeds Tax. This tax, which applied to platforms such as Netflix, Spotify, Temu, Daraz, and Amazon, is no longer being charged, with retrospective effect from July 1, 2025.

In a message to its customers, Sadapay stated:

“The Digital Presence Proceeds Tax is no longer being charged on international platforms. We’ve already refunded the amount you were charged during that period. Straight back to your account.”

This information was confirmed by Sadapay to TechJuice, indicating that the fintech firm has started notifying customers who were previously taxed under the now-withdrawn regime. This proactive move by Sadapay raises a key question: Will other fintech platforms follow suit?

It also remains to be seen whether global brands themselves, like Netflix, Spotify, or Amazon, will directly address users in Pakistan or coordinate further refund efforts via local partners.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Earthquakes Act Like Batteries To Power Life Deep Underground Study Finds
Earthquakes Act Like Batteries to Power Life Deep Underground, Study Finds
Pakistan Mart Project Promises Direct Global Access For Exporters
Pakistan Mart Project Promises Direct Global Access for Exporters
Xrp Ethereum Magacoin Best Altcoins To Buy Before Right Now
XRP, Ethereum & MAGACOIN: Best Altcoins to Buy Before Right Now!
Best Mobile Games To Play This August 2025 On Ios Android
Best Mobile Games to Play This August 2025 on iOS & Android
Ptcl
PTCL Expands Strategic Partnership with Teradata to Strengthen Data & Analytics Capabilities
Fbr Arrest Powers Tied To Consultation With Business Representatives
FBR Arrest Powers Tied to Consultation with Business Representatives
Pakistan’s Space
Govt Drafts First Legal Framework for Pakistan’s Space Industry
Pakistans First Electric Tram In Lahore Completes Test Run
Pakistan’s First Electric Tram in Lahore Completes Test Run
Ai Codes Full Drone Command Stack With Zero Human Input
AI Codes Full Drone Command Stack with Zero Human Input
Pta License Suspension Hits Another Data Provider
PTA License Suspension Hits Another Data Provider
Jazz
Jazz Pays $158M to Settle Tax Dispute After IHC Ruling
Gsma Apac Digital Nation Summit 2025 Highlights Pakistans Digital Future
GSMA APAC Digital Nation Summit 2025 Highlights Pakistan’s Digital Future
Instagram Launches Native Repost Feature And Friends Map
Instagram Launches Native Repost Feature and Friends Map