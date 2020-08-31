Investments in Pakistani startups have increased by 63%, according to 2020 report

Pakistani startups have been making waves recently, and their impact has clearly been observed by investors. According to a report published by Magnitt, Pakistani startups have raised a massive $18 million in the first half of 2020.

The Ai-drive dental startup Overjet secured the largest round of funding worth $7.8 million. B2B inventory supplier startup Tajir raised $1.8 million, while Bazaar acquired $1.3 million in funding. MandiExpress.pk and Healthwire each secured $700,000 in seed investment rounds.

As the biggest startup platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Dubai-based Magnitt holds a significant position for startups and small businesses in the region. It provides entrepreneurs with the opportunity to connect with investors, support services, and talented workers.

Unsurprisingly, e-commerce and healthcare startups have received the most funding during a period that has been dominated by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. There has been a boost in demand for healthcare services and streamlined methods of conducting commerce online. As the report states, “COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of digital technologies across Pakistan, evidenced in increased investment in both e-commerce and healthcare.”

Startups based on advertising and data analytics have raised massive amounts of funding as well during the first half of 2020.

So why the drastic increase in investments for startups? For starters, the Pakistani startup ecosystem is ripe for growth anyway, courtesy of a young population, a growing middle class, and an ever-increasing network of 3G/4G connectivity. Moreover, COVID-19 increased the overall usage and adoption of digital technologies, thereby allowing these startups to have a wider consumer base.

As compared to the previous year, Pakistani startups have seen an incredible increase of 63% in funding. Out of the 29 venture capital firms to have invested in these startups, an impressive 76% have been international.

With an average investment deal of $1.1 million this time around, which is 51% more than the figure in the first half of 2019, it appears that the Pakistani startup ecosystem is ripe for even more growth.

