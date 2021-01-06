News, Telecom

Jazz Service Center in Kamran Market Rawalpindi sealed over non-payment of taxes

Shaheryar Ehsan Written by Shaheryar Ehsan · 1 min read>
Jazz Service Center at Kamran Market has been sealed by authorities over non-payment of income taxes, TechJuice has learned today. The service centre at Kamran Market was one of the biggest in the city. The entire branding of the service center had been removed by officials and operations on site have been stopped till further notice.

FBR and Inland Revenue Service has been quite active these recent days in identifying businesses which have not paid income tax. Recently, they had closed off Telenor towers in AJ&K for not paying income tax arrears to the tune of Rs. 2.85 billion whereas the Jazz Head Office was sealed previously over the same issue of non-payment of taxes.

Officials present at the site informed that the action had been taken a few days ago and negotiations are still on-going to restore services at the franchise. Previously when the Jazz Head Office was sealed, Jazz CEO Mr Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim and CEO of Nayatel Mr Wahaj Siraj lashed out at FBR over the action taken. As per the Jazz CEO over the previous incident, seizing an office “may be an appropriate response for criminals and extortionists, but not for a company that has served Pakistan’s core economy for over two and a half decades.”

We are not aware as of yet regarding how much tax has been not paid by the company which lead to the closure of the service centre. However, one thing is for certain that the authorities are taking strict action against everyone involved for complete and timely payment of taxes. Even though Jazz came number 1 in PTA’s Quality of Service Survey, these recent closures will tarnish the company’s image as this is the second time one of the company’s offices have been closed.

