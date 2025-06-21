By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 5 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbr Partners With Banks To Tackle Tax Evasion With Account Insights

Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Department Mirpur has taken decisive action against prominent clothing brands, including Khadi, Limelight, and Diner, for widespread sales tax evasion during the financial years 2024 and 2025. Despite collecting an 18% sales tax from customers, these well-known brands failed to deposit the revenue with the government on time.



Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Alam Chaudhry had issued an adjudication order for approximately 3 crores based on available information. However, the brands only deposited 54 lakhs into the treasury.

Following special instructions from the Chairman of the Central Board of Revenue, Mr. Chaudhry Raqeeb, and under the direct orders of Commissioner Inland Revenue South Zone, Syed Ansar Ali Naqvi, authorities moved to recover the unpaid sales tax by freezing the private bank accounts of the defaulting brands.

A dedicated committee, including Inspector Nasir Mahmood, Inspector Asif Shah, Inspector Muhammad Luqman Jaral, and accompanying staff Ghulam Ghaus and Raja Mazhar, swiftly acted against the tax-evading companies.



As a result of their efforts, a substantial amount of Rs. 25,279,114 was successfully withdrawn from the accounts of Khadi, Limelight, and Diner, and subsequently deposited with the Finance Ministry.

Sufyan Sohail

