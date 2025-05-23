Kp Tourism Authority Blacklists Mcb For Business Guarantee Deposits

PESHAWAR: In a significant regulatory update, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Culture & Tourism Authority has officially blacklisted MCB for business guarantee deposits, prohibiting travel and tour operators from using the bank to secure permits and comply with licensing requirements.







An official notice from the Tourist Services Wing ordered all registered travel agents and tour operators to immediately stop depositing business or cash guarantees with Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB).

“Effective immediately, Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) is no longer an acceptable institution for depositing any form of business guarantees under the KP Hospitality & Tourism Sector Regulation 2021,” the statement declared.

The directive includes the cancellation of all existing business guarantee deposits with MCB, whether cash or otherwise. Operators must collect their cancelled guarantees in person from the KP Culture & Tourism Authority office in Peshawar without paying any administrative charges.

Legal Framework and Future Compliance

The decision was made under Section 73 of the KP Hospitality & Tourism Sector Regulation 2021, which authorizes the Authority to approve or revoke financial institutions eligible to hold the mandatory Business Guarantee Fund. Moving forward, only banks approved by the Finance Department—excluding MCB—can be used.







The move impacts hundreds of tour operators across KP. Many are now urgently seeking alternative approved banks to ensure regulatory compliance and maintain uninterrupted operations.

Arshad Khan, who runs a local tour agency, voiced concerns:

“We submitted our guarantee to MCB just last month. Now we have to rearrange everything quickly to avoid losing our license.”

The Authority emphasized the decision aims to uphold financial transparency and reduce systemic risk in the tourism sector.

Action Steps for Operators:

Refrain from depositing any new guarantees with MCB.

Collect cancelled guarantees from the Tourism Authority’s Peshawar office.

Confirm and deposit new business guarantees with alternative approved banks.

Travel and tour operators are strongly encouraged to complete these steps promptly to avoid service disruptions and ensure compliance with KP tourism regulations.