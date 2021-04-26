Lack Of Skilled Manpower Has Reduced IT Sector Growth In Pakistan

Upon seeing the current scenario of the IT sector, former Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Dr. Umar Saif mentioned in a private channel that the lack of skilled manpower in the IT sector has become a major hurdle for the sector to flourish in the country.

Although there has been a tremendous rise of e-commerce and online trading through the unprecedented times of the pandemic which has boosted the IT sector, the same can not be said in terms of bringing about technological innovation and reforms in the sector itself. According to the Pakistan Software Export Board, 2,826 IT companies have registered in the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) during this financial year. However, Dr. Umar Saif mentioned that officially Pakistan’s IT exports stand at $1 – 1.25 billion but the actual figures stand at $3-3.5 billion.

He further stated the following:

“This is because IT exports don’t have the kind of documentation as it is software export and it is done online so a lot of revenue generated is booked under remittances. Secondly, a lot of revenue does not come in Pakistan because a number of IT companies of Pakistan are registered abroad so their revenue remains in foreign countries.”

The former Chairman had further compared the IT exports of the country with its neighbor India which stood at $100 billion which is practically 30 times greater. This is primarily due to the fact that the IT industry locally and globally employs over 4.5 million people in comparison to Pakistan.

Moreover, it is to be noted that the education sector of India is more hyper-focused towards empowering its youth towards technology and innovation from grade 6th while the education curriculum of Pakistani primary and secondary hasn’t budged for years apart from the fact that books are simply revised by the education board.

Dr. Umar believes that by raising the number of employed people to 600,000 to 700,000 through training in different domains of tech can the sector truly accelerate, however for this it is important that these employed people be highly skilled in their respective domains.