Lahore High Court Unapproves Yellow Train Project

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has withheld approval for the “Yellow Train Line Electric Transit project,” citing concerns over the potential felling of trees along Canal Road. This decision underscores the judiciary’s commitment to environmental preservation in Lahore.







The issue of the Yellow Train project’s impact on trees arose during a hearing on Friday, June 20, 2025, before Justice Shahid Karim. The court was addressing multiple petitions related to environmental concerns. A member of a court-formed judicial commission brought to the judge’s attention the government’s plans for the Yellow Train project, highlighting that it might involve the removal of trees along the Canal.

Upon learning of this potential environmental impact, Justice Karim reportedly stated unequivocally that “the court would not allow any tree-felling on the Canal Road.” He further emphasized the unique aesthetic and ecological value of these trees, remarking that “In Lahore, the beauty of trees is only preserved along the canal.”

The Yellow Train Line Electric Transit project is a proposed electric transit line intended to run along the Canal Road in Lahore. Expected to start in September 2025, it spans over 24 kilometers from Jinnah Bus Terminal to Harbanspura. It’ll feature an Automated Rapid Transport system with 18 smart stations and is expected to serve over 130,000 passengers daily.







The project’s primary objective would likely be to improve public transportation and ease traffic congestion in the city. The use of “electric transit” suggests an environmentally friendlier mode of transport in terms of emissions, but the concern raised by the judicial commission points to the construction phase and its direct impact on existing natural resources, specifically the trees.

The LHC’s stance indicates that any future progression of the Yellow Train project will need to seriously consider and mitigate its environmental footprint, particularly concerning the preservation of Lahore’s green spaces.