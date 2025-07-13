Maryam Nawaz Ration Card Scheme Launched For Mining Workers In Punjab

Punjab government has launched the Maryam Nawaz Ration Card scheme, designed to provide monthly food support to 40,000 mining workers across the province.

At a ceremony organized by the Mines and Minerals Department in Lahore, the Maryam Nawaz Ration Card scheme was formally inaugurated to help ensure food security for mining workers in Punjab. Provincial Minister for Mines Sher Ali Gorchani, serving as the chief guest, described the program as a testament to the chief minister’s dedication to social justice and uplifting the working class.

“Through the Maryam Nawaz Ration Card scheme, mining workers will receive monthly rations valued up to Rs3,000,” he stated, adding that this amount is expected to be increased in the future to further support laborers. Gorchani emphasized that Punjab’s development plan is now centered on human welfare and social equity alongside infrastructure growth.

Highlighting the inclusivity of the scheme, the minister pointed out that ration cards were also distributed to workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stressed that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz considers every worker important, irrespective of their province of origin.

The event also showcased achievements of the Mines and Minerals Department. Gorchani revealed that Rs30 billion in revenue was generated through transparent e-auctions, setting new standards for the mineral sector’s governance.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary Mines and Minerals Pervaiz Iqbal Butt announced a significant increase in the welfare fund for mining workers, raising it from Rs700 million to Rs3 billion. He also introduced a special relief package worth Rs1.5 billion for the current year.

Further expanding the scope of the Maryam Nawaz Ration Card initiative, Butt unveiled additional programs for miners’ children, including free laptops, electric bikes, and scholarships to support their educational growth. He affirmed that transparency and merit will remain the guiding principles in delivering these benefits.