Microsoft to offer free skills training online and distribute $20M in grants to NGOs

The current pandemic situation all over the world has put the lives and livelihoods of most people in jeopardy. Pakistan faces an economic crisis unlike ever before. Studies suggest that around 17 million Pakistanis may potentially face unemployment amid these COVID conditions. Companies all around the world, however, are taking new initiatives every day to help people in this time of need. In a blog posted on the 30th of June, Microsoft has announced a new initiative to, “help 25 million people worldwide acquire the digital skills needed in a COVID-19 economy.”

The blog was posted by Brad Smith, the president of the company informs consumers of digital skill learning courses on their existing platforms such as LinkedIn, GitHub, and Microsoft, as well as new platforms to be introduced. It also mentions a 20-million-dollar program to help non-profit organizations (NGOs) with their work against the unemployment crisis. A quarter of that, $5 million will go towards helping community-based NGOs, “that are led by and serve communities of color in the United States.”

This initiative comes as a long-term solution to this problem. As lockdowns lift around the world, companies everywhere will look to fill in the positions vacated during these conditions. These digital skills being offered by Microsoft can help consumers build up their resumes and stand out over everyone else.

Microsoft has also announced plans of developing a new learning application within Microsoft Teams, “to help employers upskill new and existing employees.”

“We are also pledging that we will make stronger data and analytics available to governments around the world so they can better assess local economic needs,” said Mr Smith, in the post. “Finally, we will use our voice to advocate for public policy innovations that we believe will advance the skilling opportunities people will need in the changed economy.”

