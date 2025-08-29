The National Incubation Center (NIC) Karachi has unveiled its Cohort 14, offering ambitious startups a chance to win up to Rs. 5 million in grants, alongside global exposure and cutting-edge resources. This initiative is part of Pakistan’s growing startup ecosystem aimed at fostering innovation, job creation, and investment opportunities.

The program provides $25,000 in Google Cloud credits, $10,000 in AWS credits, world-class mentorship, investor access, and international acceleration through Orbit Startups. Startups will also receive free legal and financial consultancy, plus access to NIC’s Fintech, Industrial Automation, and Media Labs.

Cohort 14 is open to innovative ventures in Cybersecurity, Fintech, Industrial Automation, Healthtech, and Women-led businesses. Previous cohorts have produced success stories like Bykea, Ticket Wala, Bioniks, and Zee. Sy Jewellery, which created jobs and attracted significant investments.

NIC Karachi Project Director Syed Azfar Hussain said the center has already incubated 376 startups, generating over Rs. 10 billion in revenue, raising Rs. 12 billion in investments, and creating more than one million jobs. He emphasized that NIC Karachi is “not just an incubator but a movement” to unlock Pakistan’s entrepreneurial potential.