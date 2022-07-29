Nubia Red Magic 7s Pro; a Detailed Review.

Nubia Red Magic’s regime of making excellent gaming mobile continues as their new release is on its way. Nubia Red Magic 7s Pro is going to be launched next month and it has hyped the adrenaline of the mobile gaming enthusiasts.

The previous model Nubia Red Magic 7 pro was launched at the start of this year and it’s only been three months but still, Nubia has been able to make considerable differences in the device. Especially the memory and storage have been widely improved in the new model by Nubia.

Here is a detailed analysis of all the features of Nubia Red Magic 7s Pro;

Price and Launch Date

The expected date of the worldwide sale of the Nubia Red Magic 7s pro is August 9. The previous date was expected to be 15 July but due to unknown reasons, the company delayed the release.

The price for the Nubia Red Magic 7s pro is $920 in America and around Rs.230,00 in Pakistan.

Display

Nubia Red Magic 7s Pro comes with 6.8 inch AMOLED display with a 120-hertz refresh rate. The screen resolution is not as impressive as flagship phones nowadays, it has a 1080 by 2400 pixel screen panel, but if you want a phone for gaming the standard resolution can do its job.

The 120-hertz refresh rate is also complacent as the previous model had a better refresh rate i.e. 165-hertz. But the truth is not many games support that high a refresh rate and it was an unnecessary feature and it is better that Nubia did get rid of it.

Design

Nubia Red Magic 7s pro will be released in three colors Obsidian, Pulsar, and Supernova. These are the typical Nubia colors that they use on most of their phones. The mobile has a glass front and back body and it is 10 mm thick. The thickness increased from 9.5mm (7s) due to the increase in memory ad battery.

Specs

Nubia Red Magic has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 3.2 giga-hertz octa-core processor, which make all difference and makes it a good gaming phone. Moreover, the memory and storage have improved a ton from its predecessor. Nubia Red Magic 7s Pro has 12 Giga-byte RAM and 256 Giga-byte storage, which doubled the previous model.

The battery specs of the device are also improved, the new model has now a 5000 mAH battery and 135-watt fast charging capability. the increase in battery size and storage has resulted in an increase in the overall weight of the device, it now weighs 235g, which is 20g more than 7s(i.e,215g).

Camera

Nubia Red Magic 7s pro has a triple rear camera including a 64 Megapixel main wide-angle camera, an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2 Megapixel macro camera with deep autofocus. The device has no visible selfie camera, but a 16-mp selfie camera is installed inside the panel, which is obviously terrible.

Overall, the upgrades from the Nubia Red Magic 7 are minute and the price difference is moderate. But some changes are worth giving it a try, if you are a real gamer head, no upgrade is small if it can enhance your gaming experience.