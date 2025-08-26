By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pak Us It Cooperation Deepens As Us Charge Daffaires Calls On It Minister

Islamabad: Ms Natalie A. Baker, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States, met Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja to discuss deeper ties in technology and digital trade. The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration in digital transformation and innovation to support bilateral economic ties. Pak-US IT cooperation emerged as the central theme of the discussion.

Ms Baker brings a long diplomatic record in the region and a clear interest in economic and digital diplomacy. She was a Deputy Chief of Mission in Islamabad and has had senior postings throughout the Middle East and North Africa. She brings experience with economic engagement and technology policy that corresponds to Pakistan priorities of digital development.

The officials discussed the practical measures to be developed to enhance cooperation. It discussed support for digital competency plans among the young generation, standardization in promoting the growth of startups, and methods to stimulate investment in technology infrastructure by the private sector. The two sides decided to stay in close contact and explore joint initiatives that can enhance more rapid adoption of digital in both the public and the private sectors. Pak-US IT Cooperation will seek to carry out dialogue into quantifiable initiatives.

In a written response to TechJuice, the U S Embassy said the meeting was a part of continued engagement with Pakistan technology stakeholders. According to an embassy statement, these regular engagements represent a US desire to grow its relationship in the areas of economy, trade, and technology, and the embassy is free to discuss financial technology as one of the efforts to pursue cooperation in the economic sphere.

The two sides will now prepare a roadmap for further cooperation that can be shared with industry partners and policymakers.

