Pakistan’s government is set to allow the commercial import of five-year-old used vehicles starting September 1, 2025, as part of the Finance Bill (2025-26). This move aims to increase revenue through imports, with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reportedly receiving a No Objection from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for this policy change.







From September 1, 2025, commercial importers will be able to bring in vehicles up to five years old, a significant change from the current regime. An additional 40% import tariff will be levied on these commercially imported five-year-old used vehicles in fiscal year 2025-26.

This additional tariff will gradually decrease, reducing to 30% in the subsequent fiscal year and eventually becoming zero in the coming years. The Customs department will not charge 18% sales tax on the auction of serviceable old and used vehicles if sales tax was already paid at the local or import stage.

The government also plans to allow the import of even older vehicles (6-7 years old) in the future, while maintaining quantity and standards to prevent environmental issues.







The period for importing used vehicles under the baggage scheme for overseas Pakistanis remains at three years. The Ministry of Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul clarified that the five-year extension is only for commercial imports.

The Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Saleem Mandviwalla, advocated for the same five-year limit to apply to the baggage scheme, urging equal treatment for overseas Pakistanis and commercial importers. He also stressed that the 40% additional tariff should not apply to vehicles imported under the baggage scheme.

The government notes that the gift scheme, baggage scheme, and transfer of residence schemes have been reportedly misused for importing old and used vehicles.

The government intends to gradually phase out regulatory duties and reduce tariffs on Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicles to below 10%, with a long-term goal of single-digit auto-sector tariffs within five years. However, the auto sector has not been directly impacted by tariff rationalization in the 2025-26 budget.

A potential hurdle is the arrangement of foreign exchange, as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) may face difficulties in remitting forex for these imports. After this announcement, the domestic auto industry, predominantly Japanese companies, has opposed the proposal to allow older used car imports.