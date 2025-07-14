By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 4 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta

The chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) briefed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology regarding the country’s expanding digital infrastructure.

He revealed that Pakistan currently has 160,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable laid across the country. However, to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet and digital services, further development is underway.

The chairman announced that three new submarine cables are scheduled to become operational by the end of this year, which will significantly enhance internet bandwidth and resolve connectivity issues nationwide.

He added that, on the Prime Minister’s directive, a comprehensive National Fiberization Plan is being developed to expand and modernize the fiber optic network.

“Without fiber, you simply can’t run 4G effectively,” the PTA chief stated. “That’s why we are actively working on a dedicated Fiberization Policy to ensure seamless connectivity across the country.”

This push is expected to not only improve mobile data speeds but also support the rollout of future technologies such as 5G, smart cities, and digital governance.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business.

