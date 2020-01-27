PANTERA ENERGY REACHES A HISTORIC MILESTONE WITH 50 MW GHARO SOLAR POWER PLANT IN COLLABORATION WITH NEPCON

Pantera Energy, the only leading solar energy company in Pakistan has provided technical assistance in Gharo Solar Power Plant. Installation, testing, and commissioning have been done jointly by Pantera Energy and its sister company Nepcon. We are proud of playing an important role in helping K-Electric add a significant amount of renewable solar power in its energy mix.

The project involved the construction of a 50MW Solar Power Plant on 58.2ha of land. It includes the construction of a substation and related infrastructure, the installation of solar panels, generators and transformers, and the laying of transmission lines.

Project completed within the record time of 5 months starting from the on-site installation in August with final commissioning and testing in the second week of December. The power plant is now generating 50.1 MWp and allowing the K-Electric grid to shift towards power by more affordable, reliable and locally-generated renewable solar energy source.

Pantera is one of the most known and reputable solar companies in Pakistan with more than 100 Megawatt installed in Pakistan in the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors. With a strong 5 years track record in the on-grid and hybrid solar system installations, Gharo Solar Power Plant project is a prime example of the quality of service that Pantera provides.

Providing top of the line quality products and services by consistently applying advancement in technology. At Pantera, our primary focus is on reliability. We have built our credibility around our tagline “Solar That Works”. We do not only install solar but make sure that it keeps working optimally.

Pantera Energy is certified by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) as a C3 category engineering company and holds the highest rated V1 certification from Alternate Energy Development Board (AEDB) Pakistan. We are licensed by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for providing net-metering enabled renewable energy systems in Pakistan.

