The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 3,278 new companies in August 2025, reflecting growing confidence in the country’s corporate sector. Around 99.9% of these incorporations were processed digitally, bringing the total number of registered companies in Pakistan to 265,587. The total paid-up capital for the month stood at Rs7.74 billion.

Private limited companies made up 59% of the new registrations, followed by single-member companies at 39%, while the remaining 4% comprised public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, and limited liability partnerships.

The Information Technology and e-commerce sectors led the way with 670 new incorporations, followed by trading (413), services (394), and real estate development and construction (297). Other active sectors included tourism and transport (242), food and beverages (185), education (150), mining and quarrying (77), textiles (76), pharmaceuticals (69), cosmetics and toiletries (66), marketing and advertisement (65), agricultural farming and engineering (49 each), chemicals (48), and healthcare (44). An additional 383 companies were registered across diverse sectors such as fuel and energy, auto and allied, power generation, steel and allied, sports, logging, communications, and non-profits under Section 42.

Foreign investment also showed momentum, with 78 new companies receiving capital from investors across multiple jurisdictions. To enhance market access and financial inclusion, the SECP issued 37 licenses in August, including five in capital markets, four to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and 28 to not-for-profit associations.

The SECP has also launched a comprehensive awareness campaign to highlight the advantages of incorporation, which include limited liability, enhanced credibility, tax efficiency, perpetual succession, easier access to finance, stronger brand protection, and structured governance. The regulator reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening digital infrastructure and streamlining processes to encourage entrepreneurship, attract investment, and support sustainable economic development.