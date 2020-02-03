Tangi is Google’s new app focused on tutorials and short videos

Google has launched Tangi, an app which focused solely on shorter video content such as tutorials. The app is a product of Google’s Area 120 app, which cooks up new ideas for the technology giant. Although, Google already owns YouTube, the world’s largest video sharing platform, the company felt it needed to cater to more short-form, story like content prevalent on other social media sites such as Instagram’s stories. As mentioned, the app will focus on the creative aspect of things. This might include content ranging from carpentry tips to makeup tutorials. As such, Esquire Middle East dubbed it the ‘TikTok for learning new skills’.

According to Google, the name for the new platform is derived from “the words TeAch aNd Give” and the word ‘tangible’ – things you can make.” Videos on the app will be limited to a duration of 60 seconds, to keep with the short-form content consumption the app is meant to target. However, the app does include a Snapchat-esque feature to break up a longer video into many smaller ones. The app will even automatically play the next video for a more seamless viewing experience.

The app categorizes content into sections, so viewers can see the videos that appeal to them. Currently, the sections include Art, Cooking, DIY, Fashion and Beauty, and Lifestyle. A notable omission from the list is Technology, which is a very popular topic on other video sharing platforms.

The app form of the new video platform is only available on iOS devices right now, meaning Android users will have to use the Tangi website for now. This is a little surprising, seeing as how a Google app is available on the App Store before it’s out on the Google Play Store. Nevertheless, the viability of such a platform seems to be in doubt, seeing as how it’s big brother YouTube has a stronghold on the video viewing market. However, Tangi’s convenience and ease of use could make it a big success.

