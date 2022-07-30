This Edtech company is challenging workplace biases and inviting people to Embrace differences! 

Through a powerful digital campaign, Educative Inc. is challenging workplace biases and conveying an important message regarding diversity and inclusion.

Educative Inc. is an Edtech learning platform for software developers with its offices in Pakistan and the US; the startup thus comprises a diverse workforce that they are extremely proud of.

“Embraced as I am” — the campaign focuses on how each individual is different in their own way and how these differences should not only be accepted but celebrated!

The script and the visuals together deliver a powerful message about the importance of individuality.

I am different.

My color.

My gender.

My belief.

My abilities.

My style.

I am.

Embraced as I am

In just a few concise yet provoking sentences, the campaign manages to capture viewers’ attention.It’s also a good first step towards having meaningful conversations around crucial issues like the lack of equal opportunities and discriminatory behavior across industries.

Conversations like these are now being highlighted as corporations become aware of their social responsibility as well as the advantages of breaking away from conventional stereotypes. Though long established companies like Jazz 4G (Jazz-Warid) have also released strong and impactful campaigns on similar lines, Educative remains the only startup in the Pakistani ecosystem to have come out to start a dialogue for an all inclusive work culture.

Video link: https://fb.watch/eua1EqiUiN/