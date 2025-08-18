Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Pro series. The lineup includes the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+, both debuting on August 21 at a dedicated event. The launch will begin at 7 PM Beijing time.

The brand’s official Redmi Weibo page revealed that both models will feature IP68 and IP69K water and dust resistance. This makes them among the most durable Redmi phones released to date.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is expected to offer advanced specifications. It may feature a 1.5K resolution display, along with a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto sensor. Powering the device could be a massive 7,000+ mAh battery, designed to provide long-lasting performance.

Additionally, the Pro+ model is rumored to debut with the upcoming Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. If true, it will become the first Redmi phone to support satellite connectivity in China, adding a premium touch to the series.

With these upgrades, the Redmi Note 15 Pro series is shaping up to be one of Xiaomi’s most feature-packed launches this year.