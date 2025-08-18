By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 60 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Redmi Note 15 Pro Series

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Pro series. The lineup includes the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+, both debuting on August 21 at a dedicated event. The launch will begin at 7 PM Beijing time.

The brand’s official Redmi Weibo page revealed that both models will feature IP68 and IP69K water and dust resistance. This makes them among the most durable Redmi phones released to date.

Xiaomi Note 15

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is expected to offer advanced specifications. It may feature a 1.5K resolution display, along with a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto sensor. Powering the device could be a massive 7,000+ mAh battery, designed to provide long-lasting performance.

Additionally, the Pro+ model is rumored to debut with the upcoming Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. If true, it will become the first Redmi phone to support satellite connectivity in China, adding a premium touch to the series.

With these upgrades, the Redmi Note 15 Pro series is shaping up to be one of Xiaomi’s most feature-packed launches this year.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Sindh Education
Sindh Education Board Introduces New Subject Groups for Matric Students
Vivo
Vivo G3 Debuts with Massive 6,000mAh Battery
Lawmakers Question Irregularities In Rs170bn Adb Road Project
Lawmakers Question ‘Irregularities’ in Rs170Bn ADB Road Project
Pakistans First Astronaut To Travel To Space In 2026
Pakistan’s First Astronaut to Travel to Space in 2026
Humanoid Robots
AI-Powered Humanoid Robots Move Closer to Everyday Home Use
Android
Android Users to Get Better Data Backup Support in Upcoming Update
Google Telco Deals Cost 35 8 Million Fine In Australia
Google Telco Deals Cost $35.8 Million Fine in Australia
Elon Musk Says His Grok Imagine Can Turn Back Time On Old Photos
Elon Musk Says His Grok Imagine Can Turn Back Time on Old Photos
Apple Might Ditch Iphone 18 In 2026 Reports Suggest
Apple Might Ditch iPhone 18 in 2026, Reports Suggest
The Last Of Us Part 3 Still In The Works Says Studio Amid Other Projects
The Last of Us Part 3 Still in the Works, Says Studio Amid Other Projects
Pakistan To Introduce Digital Ids For Citizens In Cashless Economy Push
Pakistan to Introduce Digital IDs for Citizens in Cashless Economy Push
Govt To Allow New Gas Connections At Lng Price
Govt to Allow New Gas Connections at LNG Price
Meta Just Pulled The Plug On A Key Facebook Tool Without Warning
Meta Just Pulled the Plug on a Key Facebook Tool Without Warning