Youth International Conclave organized one of the Asia’s largest hybrid leadership & entrepreneurship summit to empower the youth globally

Youth International Conclave organized Pakistan’s Largest & one of Asia’s Largest Hybrid Leadership & Entrepreneurship with the title of “YIC Leadership & Entrepreneurship Summit”. Youth International Conclave recognizes the need for collaboration between entrepreneurs and Information Technology experts. There is a limit to what entrepreneurs can achieve alone. Realizing that leadership in entrepreneurship has a role to play in promoting innovation and technology, all stakeholders in both the business and information technology sectors will need to collaborate so that the relationship can be synergized. As the world becomes globalized and digitalized, the relationship between entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation, and technology cannot be overemphasized. Good communication is necessary to allow the efficient flow of information in a business. Technology provides multiple channels for businesses to communicate both internally and externally. Whether it’s setting up virtual workspaces where employees can interact and develop ideas, or connecting to international businesses through the use of video conferencing, technology can be used as an outlet that allows businesses to collect feedback from their customers, which can be used to improve or alter a product to suit the needs of the customers better.

Physically this summit was organized in Peshawar with having 630 attendees from across Pakistan. For the Virtual edition, 500 participants were selected to attend this summit out of 4000 + Applications. So Youth from 54 Countries participated in the Virtual Edition of YIC Leadership & Entrepreneurship Summit 2021. Youth International Conclave is an Organization currently working in 31 Countries founded by Engineer Umar Farooq Gul back in 2019 for the purpose to connect youth from all over the World & provide them Opportunities by giving trainings & by organizing different summits/conferences for them so that they can develop their Entrepreneurship, Leadership & Digital skills.

During this YIC Leadership & Entrepreneurship Summit 2021, activity has been organized by the title of “Startup Roundtable” in which startups from different incubation centers like National Expansion Plan of NICs (NEP NIC), National Incubation Center, Durshal Startups which is a project of KP Information Technology Board has been participated to discuss the ecosystem problems & the way how to solve & bridge that Gap. 39 Startups from across KP participated at this Startup Roundtable. Leadership Team of National Incubation Center, KPITB & successful entrepreneurs from across KP participated to Motivate & guide the newly incubated startups & how they can grow their startups.

YIC is an organization committed to youth development programs. Established with the aim of bringing potential youths across the globe for them to connect with each other in various fields such as Entrepreneurial, technical, educational, learning platforms, and businesses. YIC’s effort is to organize various Entrepreneurship programs and generate opportunities for youths to fulfill the needs of today’s society and birth tomorrow’s leaders & entrepreneurs.