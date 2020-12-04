021Disrupt2020 – Roomy.PK raises $1,000,000 in Pre-Series A funding led by Lakson VC

Faisal Aftab, Managing Director of Lakson Investments Venture Capitals (LIVC), just announced at the #021Disrupt2020 that LIVC has led the Pre-Series A funding round for Roomy.pk with an investment of $1,000,000. Faisal Aftab has also joined the board of directors of Roomy.pk.

Faisal Aftab said during the announcement, “Roomy is our 2nd pick in the travel vertical as it has scalable asset-light business model; while addressing the market gap for younger domestic leisure & corporate budget travelers.“

Roomy.pk aims to find you curated places and rooms where you can stay during your trips in Islamabad, Batakundi, Gulmit and Minapin. While COVID has affected the travel industry a lot, this announcement is a welcome sight and shows that things are returning back to normal. The startup is lead by Asad Samar who is a former NUST grad and later on went to do MS and PhD from Carnegie Mellon University.



Lakson Investments has previously funded Bagallery and a number of other startups in the Pakistani ecosystem. Stay tuned for more coverage on #021Disrupt2020!

Image Credit: Business Recorder

