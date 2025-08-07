By Manik Aftab ⏐ 11 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
15 Psx Companies Now Hold 1 Billion Market Capitalization

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has seen a significant rise in companies reaching the $1 billion market capitalization milestone, jumping from just three firms two years ago to 15 today. This remarkable growth highlights renewed investor confidence and a strong market performance over the past couple of years.

Back in 2022, only three companies, OGDC, Nestle, and Colgate, had a market cap above $1 billion. By mid-2023, the exclusive group expanded as MEBL, MARI, UBL, and PPL joined the ranks.

This year, the list has grown to 15 firms, marking a fivefold increase in just two years. The latest entrant to cross the $1 billion market capitalization threshold is the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), becoming the fifth listed bank to achieve this milestone.

Topline data on PSX market capitalization

The growing number of high-cap firms reflects an overall improvement in market sentiment and the resilience of Pakistan’s corporate sector despite broader economic challenges. Analysts believe the surge also signals that investors are regaining trust in the market, especially in the banking, energy, and FMCG sectors.

The increase in companies with billion-dollar valuations bodes well for capital market development and may attract further domestic and foreign investment into the PSX.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Bitcoins Wildness Is Gone Volatility Hits Multi Year Lows
Bitcoin’s Wildness Is Gone: Volatility Hits Multi-Year Lows
How Deepseek And Opensource Ai Models Disrupt Big Tech Dominance
How DeepSeek and Open‑Source AI Models Disrupt Big Tech Dominance
Openai Drops Gpt 5 Launch Tease With Cryptic Message
OpenAI Drops GPT-5 Launch Tease with Cryptic Message
Openai Launches Gpt Oss Models On Aws For The First Time
OpenAI Launches GPT OSS Models on AWS for the First Time
Push For It Regulatory Cell Gains Momentum To Boost Freelance Remittances
Push for IT Regulatory Cell Gains Momentum to Boost Freelance Remittances
Pm Shehbaz Orders Pral Shutdown By December
PM Shehbaz Orders Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited Shutdown by Dec
Fortnite Kicks Off Champions Road 2025 Ahead Of Global Championship
Fortnite Kicks Off Champions Road 2025 Ahead of Global Championship
Dollar Likely To Surge Against Pakistani Rupee Amid Economic Adjustments Fitch
Pakistan Trade Deficit Widens to $2.75 Billion in July 2025
Mega Water Supply Project Planned For Twin Cities
Mega Water Supply Project Planned for Twin Cities
Pta
PTA Takes Action Against Online Gambling After Government Advisory
Firewall
Govt Confirms Firewall Installation Amid Internet Slowdown Concerns
Govt
Govt To fix Slow Internet With New Spectrum & Submarine Cables
Islamabad It Park
Islamabad IT Park Set for 2025 Launch, Poised to Boost Jobs and IT Exports