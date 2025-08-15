The long-awaited Draw No. 103 for the Rs 1,500 prize bond was held today at the National Savings Centre in Faisalabad. The draw, which began at 10 AM, delivered some exciting news for lucky participants nationwide.

First Prize of Rs 3,000,000 was followed by three Second Prizes worth Rs 1,000,000 each. 1,696 holders secured the Third Prize of Rs 18,500 each. The full list of third-prize winners is available on official National Savings platforms.

Prize Bond: Rs 1,500

Draw Number: 103

Draw Date: 15-08-2025

First Prize – Rs 3,000,000 (One Winner):

790468

Second Prize – Rs 1,000,000 (Three Winners):

607650

193673

031085

Prize bond holders can verify their results at:

State Bank of Pakistan BSC field offices

Designated commercial bank branches

National Savings Centers

To claim, winners must present the original bond along with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC). The Rs 1,500 prize bond remains one of the most popular investment tools in Pakistan, valued for its low cost and high payout potential. Held quarterly, these draws offer everyday citizens a shot at life-changing sums, with strong participation from every province.