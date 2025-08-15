By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
1500 Prize Bond Draw August 2025 Results Prizes Announced

The long-awaited Draw No. 103 for the Rs 1,500 prize bond was held today at the National Savings Centre in Faisalabad. The draw, which began at 10 AM, delivered some exciting news for lucky participants nationwide.

First Prize of Rs 3,000,000 was followed by three Second Prizes worth Rs 1,000,000 each. 1,696 holders secured the Third Prize of Rs 18,500 each. The full list of third-prize winners is available on official National Savings platforms.

Prize Bond: Rs 1,500
Draw Number: 103
Draw Date: 15-08-2025

First Prize – Rs 3,000,000 (One Winner):
790468

Second Prize – Rs 1,000,000 (Three Winners):
607650
193673
031085

Prize bond holders can verify their results at:

  • State Bank of Pakistan BSC field offices
  • Designated commercial bank branches
  • National Savings Centers

To claim, winners must present the original bond along with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC). The Rs 1,500 prize bond remains one of the most popular investment tools in Pakistan, valued for its low cost and high payout potential. Held quarterly, these draws offer everyday citizens a shot at life-changing sums, with strong participation from every province.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Pakistan
Pakistan to Roll Out Real-Time Digital Monitoring of Petroleum Supply
Chatgpt Launches Chatgpt Go Under Pkr 1500 But Not For Everyone
ChatGPT Launches “ChatGPT Go” Under PKR 1500, But Not For Everyone
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Ushers Digital Justice Era with New 2025 Rules
Android Nfc Malware Phantomcard Hijacks Contactless Payments Banks Warn
Android NFC Malware ‘PhantomCard’ Hijacks Contactless Payments, Banks Warn
Rs100 Prize Bond Draw No 51 In Lahore On August 15 2025
Rs100 Prize Bond Draw No. 51 in Lahore on August 15, 2025, Results Announced
Uncharted 5 Leak Sparks Frenzied Fan Buzz As Series Awaits Return
Uncharted 5 Leak Sparks Frenzied Fan Buzz as Series Awaits Return
Bitcoins Wild Ride Soaring To 124k Before Setting Back Down
Bitcoin’s Wild Ride: Soaring to $124K Before Setting Back Down
Fortnite And Other Epic Games Return Online After Widespread Login Outage
Fortnite and Other Epic Games Return Online After Widespread Login Outage
Whatsapp Russia Ban Intensifies As Moscow Restricts Calls
WhatsApp Russia Ban Intensifies as Moscow Restricts Calls
Punjab School Summer Vacation Extension Lands In Court
Punjab School Summer Vacation Extension Lands in Court
Govt Announces Auto Sector Tariff Reduction Plan
Govt Announces Auto Sector Tariff Reduction Plan
Pakistan Falls Short On Imf Fiscal Conditions As Provinces Miss Targets
IMF Delegation Visit to Pakistan Set for Next Economic Review
Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25
SECP Updates Public Offering Regulations