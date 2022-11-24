1GB Data Cost 2x In Pakistan Than India And Still Is Extremely Cheap Against Canada And Other Countries

In Pakistan, 1GB of Mobile data costs $0.36 (roughly Rs. 80.83) and is on the list of countries with the cheapest internet. India on the other hand ranks third among the countries with the cheapest internet in the world. This means that Indian users have to pay a much lower price for data compared to other countries. The cost of 1GB of the internet in India is $0.17 (approximately Rs. 38.17).

Cable.co.uk estimates the cost of 1GB of mobile data in 233 countries around the world in their report. According to their report, St. Helena proved to be the most expensive country, with 1GB of mobile data costing $41.06 (roughly Rs.9,219). On the other hand, if we talk about the top countries with the cheapest internet, then Pakistan is the fifth least expensive country in the world.

1GB of the internet in Canada costs $5.94 (roughly Rs. 1,333.71). The most expensive mobile data is in St Helena, where 1GB of data costs around Rs 9,219 in Pakistan currency Here are the most expensive internet deals, now we bring you 5 countries where 1GB of the internet is the cheapest.

The cheapest internet in this world is available in Israel. Although Israel is a small country, it is very advanced in terms of technology. Its technology is amazing and the internet prices here are the cheapest in the world. You will be surprised to know that 1GB of mobile data in Israel costs only $0.04. That is, 1GB of the internet is available there for just Rs.8.98 in Pakistan currency.

France is the fourth cheapest country with mobile internet on this list. Here users spend $0.23(Rs 51.64.) for 1GB of data. According to this report, there are two reasons behind the countries where the internet is available cheaply. In such countries, either the network infrastructure is very strong or people are more dependent on mobile data.

Italy is the second cheapest country on this list in terms of cheap internet. This is the second European country after France on this list. In Italy, users get 1GB of mobile data for $0.12 in Pakistan currency, and 1GB of the internet in Italy will cost users around Rs. 26.94.

Read More: