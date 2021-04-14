Startups

3-month Silicon Valley exchange program announced for female entrepreneurs

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 36 sec read>

Ejad Labs has announced a 12-week exchange program for female entrepreneurs in collaboration with TiE Islamabad & Change Mechanics, supported and funded by the US Department of State-US Embassy Pakistan. The APWE – Accelerator Program for Women Entrepreneurs will enable growth stage Pakistani Women entrepreneurs through a fully-funded 3-month Silicon Valley exchange program and 16-month acceleration.

The applicants for the exchange program will need to meet the Minimum Eligibility Requirement

Startup Age: The entrepreneur’s startup should be more than 2 years old

Founder Credentials: A CEO role within the startup

Equity Stakes: Should hold substantial equity (20%+)

Those wishing to apply can do so here.

The acceleration program will have 4 different phases:

The exchange program will involve networking visits to leading U.S startups, the Pakistan tech summit, a developer week, and participation in a pre-exchange Bootcamp.

After the exchange program, the acceleration program will provide on-demand mentoring/coaching to its alumnus, access to various networking events, and a virtual accelerator.

entrepreneurs Startups
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Entrepreneurship on the rise, SECP registers a whopping 19,251 new companies in 8 months

in News, Startups
Apr 10, 2021  ·   1 min read

Pakistani Edtech Startup ‘Edkasa’ raises $320,000 pre-seed by launching an exam prep app for students

in News, Startups
Apr 7, 2021  ·   1 min read

Alliance Francaise forms an alliance with PayPro to facilitate people with digital payments

in News, Startups
Apr 2, 2021  ·   1 min read
Up Next: KPK’s property tax collection reaches 2581 million, up by 71% over the previous year