3-month Silicon Valley exchange program announced for female entrepreneurs

Ejad Labs has announced a 12-week exchange program for female entrepreneurs in collaboration with TiE Islamabad & Change Mechanics, supported and funded by the US Department of State-US Embassy Pakistan. The APWE – Accelerator Program for Women Entrepreneurs will enable growth stage Pakistani Women entrepreneurs through a fully-funded 3-month Silicon Valley exchange program and 16-month acceleration.

The applicants for the exchange program will need to meet the Minimum Eligibility Requirement

•Startup Age: The entrepreneur’s startup should be more than 2 years old

•Founder Credentials: A CEO role within the startup

•Equity Stakes: Should hold substantial equity (20%+)

Those wishing to apply can do so here.

The acceleration program will have 4 different phases:

The exchange program will involve networking visits to leading U.S startups, the Pakistan tech summit, a developer week, and participation in a pre-exchange Bootcamp.

After the exchange program, the acceleration program will provide on-demand mentoring/coaching to its alumnus, access to various networking events, and a virtual accelerator.