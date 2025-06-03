By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 6 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
80 Of High Quality Lunda Is Re Exported To Africa

A parliamentary committee recently voiced significant dissatisfaction regarding the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA). Particularly about the prolonged absence of its chairman and re-export of used clothing.



Committee members were displeased to learn that the ‘chairman’s position has been vacant for seven months’, with no appointment yet made. They conveyed their strong disapproval of this delay and expressed a clear expectation that the chairman would be appointed before their next meeting.

During the meeting, a significant revelation came to light that ‘50% of EPZA’s total exports consist of second-hand clothing’. It was further disclosed that approximately 80% of the higher-quality used clothing imported into Pakistan, often referred to locally as “lunda clothing,” is re-exported to Africa and other countries. This indicates a substantial re-export market for used garments operating within the EPZA.

To enhance oversight and transparency, the Committee Chairman issued several directives to the EPZA. He recommended that a ‘list of all companies engaged in export activities’ within the EPZA be provided to the Committee. Additionally, the Chairman instructed that the Committee be facilitated in visiting relevant sites to gain firsthand insight into operations. Finally, for the upcoming meeting, the Chairman demanded a detailed breakdown of the 2024 export figure, which amounted to Rs. 654.79 million.

Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

