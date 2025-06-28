In a tale straight out of an overdramatic spy flick, British travel vlogger Lord Miles flew all the way from the UK to Jhelum, Pakistan. But this wasn’t for sightseeing or biryani. He came to retrieve his stolen AirPods.

The story began when his AirPods went missing during a trip to Dubai. Using Apple’s Find My feature, he tracked them across continents to a quiet neighborhood in Jhelum. After posting about it online, his tweet caught the attention of Jhelum’s District Police Officer, Tariq Aziz Sindhu, who took the matter surprisingly seriously.

The local police sprang into action, conducting a door-to-door investigation. Eventually, they located the AirPods with a man who had unknowingly bought them from someone else. The man returned the earbuds without resistance. Lord Miles then made his way to Pakistan, linked up with the authorities, posed triumphantly with his recovered device, and reportedly enjoyed a friendly lunch courtesy of the police.

Online reactions came fast and funny. Social media buzzed with comments like “He flew thousands of miles for Bluetooth?” Others applauded the police, calling them more helpful than law enforcement in the West. Lord Miles added his own touch of sarcasm, saying he could have bought ten new pairs but opted for the thrill of a tech-fueled recovery mission instead.