A New Ride-Hailing Company Is Ready to Invest In Pakistan

A New Ride-Hailing company from Saudi Arabia showed interest in investing in Pakistan. RiDE, a well-known ride-hailing company, has made a bold step to invest a massive amount. Through its technology partner, MYTM, a startup incubated at Ignite’s National Incubation Centre.

RiDE with Ignite National Technology Fund announced a meeting.

Abdullah Al Tawjari, CEO of RiDE; Hisham Al Malik, CEO of Mithqal Holding. Nasser Almubirik ,COO of RiDE ,Dr.Zain Farooq, CEO of MYTM, and Jawad Mahmood, Co-Founder of MYTM and CEO and GM Ignite, were part of the meeting.

Though, it is sure that Suadia’s ride-hailing company will open the doors of employment for Dornier and riders both. It will give drivers and riders an immense new high-tech riding and driving pleasure.

RiDE And MYTM Cooperation

By collaborating with RiDE, MYTM will be essential in promoting financial inclusion by providing cost-effective ride services and cutting-edge financial technology solutions.

However, the mission of RiDE behind the project is to empower individuals. To move freely and effectively from one place to another safely and soundly. Not only this, but customers can also enjoy a peaceful ride at economical prices.

Hence, RiDE aims to provide secure, dependable and convenient transportation choices.

Dr Zain Farooq, CEO of MYTM, said on an occasion that “we are excited to welcome RiDE to Pakistan, and we are proud to be their technology partner in this endeavour. At MYTM, our mission is to empower people through financial inclusion, and ride-hailing is an important part of this vision”.

In addition, he also said, “we are confident that our partnership with RiDE will create new opportunities in Pakistan”.

Furthermore, he added that “we look forward to working together to build a sustainable and equitable ecosystem that benefits all”.

In addition, Abdullah Tawajri, CEO of RiDE, said, “we are thrilled to be launching our ride-hailing services in Pakistan. We are grateful for the support of MYTM as our technology partner”.

RiDE, Saudia’s Ride-Hailing Company’s Vision

“Our mission is to provide safe, reliable and convenient transportation solutions that empower people to move freely and efficiently. We are committed to building a sustainable and equitable ecosystem while creating positive social and economic impact in the communities we serve”.

“We believe that our partnership with MYTM will enable us to deliver on this mission and will significantly impact Pakistan’s ride-hailing industry”.

However, Asim Sheryar Hussian, CEO of Ignite, expressed his gratitude for Saudi investors’ interest in Pakistani startups and claimed that the startup ecosystem that Ignite will create a network for incubators and will also help in boosting Domestic and foreign investment.

Ignite operates in eight Pakistani cities by running its National Incubation Centres.

Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi enjoy the Incubation centres. However, the company has also planned to open centres in more locations.

Over the years, these incubation centres have supported nearly 1200 business, creating more than 115,000 direct and indirect employments in addition to generating investments and income.

