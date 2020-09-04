Abdul Wali Khan University is the best institute in Pakistan according to Times Rankings 2021
According to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan is the best institute of the country as per the new rankings. The university is ranked at 501–600 in world rankings and has the highest overall score of 36.4–39.7 compared to all other institutes in Pakistan.
The Times Higher Education rankings take into account 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators and then the university is ranked based on 4 core areas which are: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. As per the rankings from Times, Abdul Wali Khan is the top ranked in Pakistan followed by Quaid-e-Azam University and COMSATS Islamabad.
Given below are the rankings of different universities which are best in Pakistan in terms of overall score:
- Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan – 501-600
- Quaid-e-Azam University – 501-600
- COMSATS University Islamabad – 601-800
- University of Agriculture, Faisalabad – 801-1000
- Government College University, Faisalabad – 801-1000
- Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) – 801-1000
- National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) – 801-1000
- University of Peshawar – 801-1000
- Bahauddin Zakariya University – 1001+
- University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore – 1001+
It should be noted here that QS Rankings 2021 is a sharp contrast compared to Times Higher Education Rankings. As per QS Top Universities Ranking 2021, NUST is the leading institution of the country ranked at 355 and it is closely followed by PIEAS ranked at 373. Abdul Wali Khan University was not in the QS Rankings data for 2021.
Source: Times Higher Education Rankings 2021