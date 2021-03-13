ACCA topper Zara Naeem & Imran Ismail to feature on Dream Pakistan 2021 conference

The Dream Pakistan Conference 2021, happening in Karachi on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the Dreamworld Resort, Karachi, will feature the ACCA topper Zara Naeem, Governor Sindh – Imran Ismail, Dr. Zeeshan-ul-hassan Usmani

(Pakistan’s Leading Data Scientist) and the Akhuwat foundation’s Dr. Amjad Saqib, among others.

The event will be held between 2:30 PM to 8:30 PM, with the core objective of highlight the country’s achievements, current national challenges, and how they can be mitigated. Around 500+ individuals from various walks of life, including professionals, organizations, government officials, entrepreneurs, and students, will participate in the conference.

The conference’s theme centers around the dream of “Ideal Pakistan” and the various ways in which we can bring it to fruition. Renowned Pakistani’s with significant contributions in their respective fields will be a part of the conference. They will share their insights relating to the country’s future and the individual contributions that matter to it.

The conference is divided into three segments: Unity, Faith & Discipline. Each segment includes two keynotes and a fireside chat. Some of the key topics that the conference will cover include the following:

Akhuwat’s Dream for Pakistan by Dr. Amjad Saqib, CEO Akhuwat

Allama Iqbal’s Dream of Pakistan by Khurram Ellahi (Anchor, Author, Ph.D. Scholar on Iqbaliyat)

Creating Champions in Pakistan by Sania Alam (Super-Learning Master Trainer)

Future of Technology in Pakistan by Dr. Zeeshan-ul-hassan Usmani (Pakistan’s Leading Data Scientist)

Shared Vision: How can we ensure that everyone in Pakistan feels an important part of the big picture?

The conference will be concluded by ‘Pakistan Unsung Heroes 2021 Awards’ to recognize the efforts and

contributions of talented Pakistanis, who have made a difference with their accomplishments. The conference will also include a book signing ceremony presenting people the opportunity to purchase books written by the conference speakers and get their signed copies from the authors themselves.

Techjuice is one of the media partners covering the conference. Those willing to participate can register here.