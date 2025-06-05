By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Air India Losses Due To Pakistan Airspace Closure Hit Rs8 2 Billion

As the Pakistan airspace closure drags into its 40th consecutive day, Air India is facing escalating financial pressure, with insiders warning that the situation is becoming nearly unsustainable.



The Indian national airline has already incurred losses exceeding Rs8.2 billion since the Pakistan airspace closure began on April 24, primarily due to longer flight routes, higher fuel consumption, and extended delays.

Sources within the aviation industry revealed that Air India is currently bleeding around Rs200 million each day. Flights to North America are now forced to detour through Europe, stopping in cities like Vienna or Copenhagen for refueling — significantly raising operating costs.

Air India CEO Pleads with Indian Government

In a sign of growing concern, Air India’s CEO Campbell Wilson has formally reached out to the Indian government, emphasizing the severe financial burden the closure is placing on airline operations. According to The Economic Times, Wilson warned that if the situation continues unchecked, it could push the airline into an unsustainable position.



An internal presentation cited by the publication showed that Air India had aimed to achieve profitability by FY 2027 under its ‘Vihaan’ transformation plan. However, Wilson admitted that the current disruption could delay those objectives. “It was always a five-year plan, but clearly this adds to the challenge,” he told the outlet.

Despite the setback, Wilson affirmed that the airline would continue operations as long as revenues cover operating costs. However, he acknowledged the uncertainty around how much the airline’s bottom line would be affected in the long run.

Air India is not alone. Other Indian carriers have also suffered significant financial setbacks, though exact figures remain undisclosed. A senior aviation official described the ongoing closure as a “full-blown storm” for the industry, citing increased costs, disrupted schedules, and growing logistical challenges.

With no diplomatic resolution in sight, experts now warn that airlines may soon be forced to cut routes or raise fares, passing the burden on to travelers unless the Pakistan airspace closure is resolved swiftly.

Air India, Air space, pak india tensions
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Battery Storage In Pakistan A Game Changer For The Energy Grid

Next-Gen Battery Storage: Pakistan’s Bold Step Toward Energy Independence

Pakistan Trade Deficit Widens To 24 Billion

Pakistan Trade Deficit Widens to $24 Billion

Ccp Greenlights Wpp Acquisition In Pakistans Media Market

CCP Greenlights WPP Acquisition in Pakistan’s Media Market

Pakistan Plans Transition To Net Billing System For Solar Energy

Pakistan to Shift Towards Net Billing System for Solar Energy Users

Suzuki Every Offers Feature Packed Comfort With 0 Mark Up

Suzuki Every Offers Feature-Packed Comfort with 0% Mark-Up

Sindh To Establish First Silicon Valley Style Tech Zone In Karachi

Sindh to Establish First Silicon Valley Style Tech Zone in Karachi

Pakistan Railways Offers 20 Eid Discount Nationwide

Pakistan Railways Offers 20% Eid Discount Nationwide

Saudi Arabia Revolutionizes Pilgrimage Experience With Smart Ai Hajj Technology

Smart AI Systems Rolled Out to Streamline Hajj Operations in Saudi Arabia

Pm Shehbaz Approves Raw Material Duty Cut For Industrial Growth

PM Shehbaz Approves Raw Material Duty Cut for Industrial Growth

Pakistans Central Govt Debt Rises By 13 4 Yoy

Pakistan’s Central Govt Debt Rises by 13.4% YoY

Nec Sanctions Rs 4 2 Trillion Budget Targets 4 2 Growth

NEC Sanctions Rs. 4.2 Trillion Budget, Targets 4.2% Growth

Ccp Slaps Millions Of Fines On Fertilizer Companies

CCP Cracks Down on Fertilizer Cartel: Rs375 Million Fine Imposed

Tiktok Introduces Tools To Personalize Your Feed In Pakistan

TikTok Rolls Out New Feed Personalization Tools