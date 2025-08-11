By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 37 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Air India

Air India has announced it will halt its direct services between New Delhi and Washington, DC, from September 1. The decision comes amid an aircraft shortage caused by planned upgrades to its ageing Boeing planes and the ongoing closure of Pakistan’s airspace. The suspension marks another setback for the airline, which is already facing increased regulatory scrutiny following a June crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people.

The airline said the Pakistan airspace ban continues to disrupt its long-haul operations, forcing longer flight routes and increasing operational challenges. Reuters earlier reported that the closure could cost Air India up to $600 million over 12 months. India and Pakistan shut their airspace to each other after relations worsened following a deadly attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir. The incident sparked the most intense fighting between the two rivals in decades. New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for the attack, while Islamabad has denied the accusations.

Air India is also undertaking a $400 million retrofit program to modernize its fleet. However, the process will temporarily reduce available aircraft. Passengers booked on the suspended route will be offered alternatives, including flights to Washington with layovers in New York, Newark, Chicago, or San Francisco via partners Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

