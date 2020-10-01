Airschool announces live course on Become an SEO expert by the founder of White Hat SEO

Airschool has announced a 5 weeks long course on SEO Fundamentals for students and professionals who want to learn search engine optimization through a complete guide based on instructions and practice!

The course is conducted by Sheikh Muhammad Bilal. He is the founder of Just White Hat; an SEO agency in Pakistan. The fee of the complete course is PKR 5000 only.

The course will be conducted in Urdu and Hindi language only.

About the course

Search Engine Optimization is a digital marketing strategy that focuses on your website’s presence in search results on search engines like Google. When you understand how SEO works, you can use different tactics to increase your visibility (or how high you rank) in search results.

It is a necessary skill to learn for the growth of your business. It helps in achieving high rankings to attract more traffic, ideally to convert that traffic into customers and leads.

The course covers everything, starting from the fundamentals of SEO, covering Google algorithms & updates overview, Google rank-brain and mobile-first index, SEO tools you would need in 2020 domains and subdomains, keyword & niche research, Google advanced search, SEO projection (Local & Global SEO), domain selection and projection, uptill freelancing vs corporate culture advancements in SEO.

