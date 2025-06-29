By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Airsial Passengers Left Behind At Islamabad Airport

In a troubling incident at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA), dozens of AirSial passengers were left behind as flight PF-7730 took off for Madinah on Saturday, reportedly due to confusion over Umrah travel eligibility.

According to a 24News report, an AirSial flight bound for the holy city of Madinah departed with 60 would-be travelers still stranded at Islamabad Airport. Among those left behind were families with children who had arrived from remote regions, only to discover they could not board. Many had to purchase tickets with other airlines to continue their journey.

Local representatives of AirSial clarified that only passengers traveling specifically to perform Umrah were permitted on this flight, excluding individuals on work visas or those residing with families in Saudi Arabia. They further claimed that AirSial had already informed the affected travelers about these requirements prior to their arrival.

However, this explanation did little to calm the frustration, as the stranded AirSial passengers left behind at the airport staged a protest, denouncing what they described as negligence and mismanagement by the airline staff. The incident has sparked concerns over clear communication and passenger handling, highlighting the need for airlines to better guide travelers on destination-specific restrictions.

