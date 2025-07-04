Ali Tareen, the outspoken owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, has once again sparked headlines with his sharp rebuke of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its handling of the HBL PSL. His latest remarks, delivered after a recent PCB debriefing session, dismissed the board’s celebratory approach to PSL X as a “victory lap” that overlooks the league’s clear decline in fan interest and operational efficiency.

This wave of Ali Tareen PSL criticism highlights longstanding concerns he has voiced about the state of Pakistan’s flagship T20 tournament. Tareen pointed to noticeable drops in television ratings, empty stadiums, and weakening digital engagement as undeniable evidence that enthusiasm among fans is slipping.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Applause? You must be kidding,” directly challenging the PCB’s claims of widespread stakeholder satisfaction. He further described the meeting as a “one-way gathering” where PSL officials merely proclaimed that everything was “GREAT,” without inviting serious problem-solving input from franchise owners.

Applause? You must be kidding. 📉 TV viewership is down

📉 Stadium attendance is down

📱 Social media growth has slowed

😵‍💫 Team logistics were shambolic

🤡 The draft was comical And they want a standing ovation? 🤔 Skip the victory lap and address the slide. Fans notice.… https://t.co/S8aEYRLJuc — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) July 3, 2025

Tareen’s Latest Comments Renew Spotlight on PSL Challenges

Tareen has consistently criticized the PCB’s management of the league over the past several seasons. He has labeled the logistics as chaotic and the player draft as poorly organized, sharing past instances where teams were forced to split players into multiple hotels within the same city due to sloppy planning. On the entertainment side, he questioned why the PSL anthem repeatedly features the same artist year after year, overlooking Pakistan’s rich pool of musical talent and failing to introduce fresh voices to the league’s brand.

His recent comments drive home the growing disconnect between the PCB’s optimistic public messaging and the tough realities facing franchises and supporters. Empty stands, particularly seen in Karachi during PSL X, have become a powerful symbol of this gap.

Financial sustainability remains another pressing concern, Tareen continues to highlight. He has noted that many franchises struggle to break even, with mounting costs often pushing owners toward losses. Tareen even hinted at the possibility of rebidding for Multan Sultans at a valuation more in line with the current market. He also warned that the PSL’s scheduling overlap with the Indian Premier League (IPL) could jeopardize Pakistan’s ability to lure and retain top-tier international stars.

This new round of Ali Tareen PSL criticism puts fresh pressure on the PCB to address the structural issues undermining the league. As the PSL faces fierce competition in the global T20 arena, finding solutions to revive fan enthusiasm, streamline operations, and secure franchise profitability will be vital for ensuring the long-term health of Pakistan’s premier cricket competition. Both fans and investors will be watching closely to see how the board responds ahead of the next season.