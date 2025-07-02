Aliexpress Halts Budget Shipping To Pakistan Amid New Tax Rules

AliExpress has officially stopped several low-cost shipping methods to Pakistan following recent customs tax reforms imposed by Pakistani and Sri Lankan authorities.

This regulatory move blocks access to popular and economical cross-border delivery services, including AliExpress Standard Shipping and Cainiao, widely used by Pakistani consumers to purchase electronics, accessories, and household goods at minimal shipping fees.

In a notice to sellers, AliExpress revealed that logistics routes to Pakistan and Sri Lanka will now undergo offline processing starting July 7, 2025. Sellers will no longer be able to select the previously available budget shipping options for processing orders or declaring shipments to Pakistan.

The platform cited “unclear tax policies” as the key reason behind the suspension. Specific details about the customs changes have not been publicly disclosed, but the disruption is already causing ripples across Pakistan’s e-commerce sector.

Impact on Pakistani Buyers and E-Commerce Market

For Pakistani shoppers, this means they can no longer choose the cheap shipping options that made AliExpress and other Chinese marketplaces so appealing. The crackdown targets undervalued shipments that had been avoiding full customs taxation, thereby undercutting local prices and fueling a surge in cross-border e-shopping.

Industry experts warn that unless customs regulations are clarified or eased, the ban on these affordable shipping routes could remain in place for the foreseeable future, severely limiting access to low-cost imported goods for Pakistani consumers.

AliExpress has urged its sellers to closely monitor developments and revise their shipping templates accordingly to comply with the new restrictions. There is currently no timeline for when or if the suspended logistics routes to Pakistan will be restored.