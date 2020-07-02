Artificial Intelligence all ready to transform Pakistani Education System

Artificial Intelligence is going to take part in the education system of Pakistan. The city school Group which is operational in the 153 schools across 49 cities of Pakistan announced yesterday that they are going to use AI-powered technologies into its schools.

CENTURY Tech a technology firm has partnered with the City School. The tech has agreed to deploy its AI learning tools to all the pupils that age between 7 and 18. The 60,000 are going to get benefited network of schools.

The COVID 19 Pandemic has highlighted the significance of a good e-learning system. This is why the city school is all geared up to accommodate the globally renowned learning resource. From September onwards the students will be taught Mathematics, English, and Science with the help of CENTURY.

CENTURY was developed by an experienced technologist, neuroscience, and tutors are founded by Priya Lakhani. The goal of this tech firm is to remove the roadblocks coming in the way of learning so that every student can learn and excel in academia.

CENTURY provides complete analytics of the pupils’ performance with the teacher and their respective families. This would also ease the hassle of the teacher from marking the students’ performance.

Aurangzeb Ejaz the CEO of the City School: “The collaboration with CENTURY will redefine many facts of online education and deliver a unique experience to our students and their families. We are confident that CENTURY’s solutions will benefit the youth of the country.”

Addressing the same matter, Priya Lakhani the CEO of CENTURY said: “Our mission has always been to help students across the world to reach their full potential. We do this by developing technologies that remove roadblocks to their learning –helping both teachers’ students to perform at their best. I am delighted that CENTURY will be able to learn across Pakistan to thrive.”

