By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Atlas Honda Set To Roll Out Electric Scooter For Pakistani Market

Atlas Honda Limited has officially revealed its plans to launch an electric scooter in Pakistan, marking a significant step towards greener transportation solutions in the country.



The announcement aligns with the government’s recently introduced National Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy aimed at promoting sustainable mobility.

According to a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company confirmed that the upcoming electric scooter is being “specifically designed for local consumers.” This means the product will be tailored to meet the daily commuting needs, road conditions, and preferences of Pakistani riders.

Regulatory Approvals Underway

Atlas Honda is actively collaborating with regulatory authorities to secure all required approvals and permissions for the new EV’s rollout. The launch will only move forward after the completion of thorough quality assurance and road testing procedures to ensure performance and reliability.



The company emphasized its commitment to maintaining high standards before introducing the electric scooter to the public.

Atlas Honda is a subsidiary of Shirazi Investments (Private) Limited. As of March 31, 2021, Shirazi held a 52.43% stake in the company. This strong backing supports Atlas Honda’s move into electric vehicles.

The launch marks a key milestone for Pakistan’s auto industry. It signals a shift toward eco-friendly transport under the national EV policy.

Atlas Honda, electric scooters, ev policy pakistan
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Samsung Unpacked Date Confirmed

Samsung Reveals Galaxy Z Fold & Galaxy Flip Release Dates

Govt Launches Digital Loans For Farmers In Pakistan

Govt Launches Digital Loans for Farmers in Pakistan

Pakistan Adb Partner On Rs14 Billion Women Loan Facility

Pakistan, ADB Partner on Rs14 Billion Women Loan Facility

Mobland Season 2 Officially Confirmed

Tom Hardy’s Crime Thriller ‘MobLand’ Season 2 Officially Confirmed

Govt Withdraws Sales Tax Exemption On Imported Cotton Yarn

Govt Withdraws Sales Tax Exemption on Imported Cotton Yarn

How To Make Chatgpt Remember You Better 5 Easy Steps

Here’s How to Make ChatGPT Remember You Better: 5 Easy Steps

Us House Bans Whatsapp Citing Data Security Risks

US House Bans WhatsApp Citing Data Security Risks

Microsoft Unifies Pc Game Libraries In Xbox App Overhaul

Microsoft Unifies PC Game Libraries in Xbox App Overhaul

When And Why To Use The L Gear In Your Automatic Car

When and Why to Use the ‘L’ Gear in Your Automatic Car?

Uk Moves To Regulate Googles Dominance In Search

UK Moves to Regulate Google’s Dominance in Search

Sparx Smartphones Reportedly Winding Down Operations In Pakistan

Sparx Smartphones Reportedly Winding Down Operations in Pakistan

5 Upcoming Thriller Movies For The Weekend You Have To See

5 Upcoming Thriller Movies For The Weekend You Have To See

Pakistans Rice Exports Hold Strong Despite Indias Subsidy Push

Pakistan Shrugs Off Indian Rice Subsidy Push as Exports Held Strong