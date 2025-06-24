Atlas Honda Set To Roll Out Electric Scooter For Pakistani Market

Atlas Honda Limited has officially revealed its plans to launch an electric scooter in Pakistan, marking a significant step towards greener transportation solutions in the country.







The announcement aligns with the government’s recently introduced National Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy aimed at promoting sustainable mobility.

According to a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company confirmed that the upcoming electric scooter is being “specifically designed for local consumers.” This means the product will be tailored to meet the daily commuting needs, road conditions, and preferences of Pakistani riders.

Regulatory Approvals Underway

Atlas Honda is actively collaborating with regulatory authorities to secure all required approvals and permissions for the new EV’s rollout. The launch will only move forward after the completion of thorough quality assurance and road testing procedures to ensure performance and reliability.







The company emphasized its commitment to maintaining high standards before introducing the electric scooter to the public.

Atlas Honda is a subsidiary of Shirazi Investments (Private) Limited. As of March 31, 2021, Shirazi held a 52.43% stake in the company. This strong backing supports Atlas Honda’s move into electric vehicles.

The launch marks a key milestone for Pakistan’s auto industry. It signals a shift toward eco-friendly transport under the national EV policy.