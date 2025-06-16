Atlas Honda Sets New Motorcycle Sales Record In May 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading motorcycle manufacturer, Atlas Honda, has achieved a historic milestone by selling 130,240 motorcycles in May 2025, surpassing its previous record of 128,503 units sold in November 2021.







This marks the company’s highest monthly sales ever, reflecting a resurgence in consumer confidence and favorable market conditions.

The latest figures, released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), show that overall motorcycle sales in May reached 150,175 units, showing a 26% year-on-year growth.

Atlas Honda commanded the lion’s share of this success, contributing 130,240 units to the total, a 26% increase from the same month last year, further solidifying its dominance in Pakistan’s motorcycle industry.







Industry analysts attribute this growth to a combination of stable bike prices, improved financing options, and positive economic sentiment. Interestingly, Honda has not increased prices since August 2023, making their bikes even more appealing to price-conscious consumers.

Another key factor behind Honda’s impressive sales is the unmatched resale value of its popular models. “No other brand can compete with the resale value of the CD70 and CG125,” making them the go-to options for customers in the 70cc and budget 125cc segments.

In particular, the Honda CD70, known for its fuel efficiency and affordability, continues to be a popular choice among new riders and daily commuters alike. Its relatively low initial cost and ease of maintenance further add to its appeal.

United Secures Second Place in Sales Ranking

While Atlas Honda dominates the charts, it’s United Motorcycles that claims the runner-up position. With 13,294 units sold in May, United stands as the second most selling motorcycle brand in the country, a position it has consistently held in recent months.

As surprising as it may seem to some, “United is always the runner up every month and takes the highest market share in the market if you exclude the Atlas Honda.”

This consistent performance reinforces United’s strong presence in the mid-tier segment.

Yamaha Registers Best Sales Since December 2023

Although Yamaha’s market share remains modest, it too shown encouraging signs of growth. The brand recorded 597 units sold in May, marking its highest monthly sales since December 2023. While these figures pale in comparison to Atlas Honda and United, they reflect Yamaha’s gradual re-emergence in a competitive market.

May 2025 has proven to be a landmark month for the motorcycle industry in Pakistan, led by Atlas Honda’s record-breaking numbers. The combination of stable pricing, consumer trust, and market accessibility appears to be driving a robust recovery in the sector, with Honda at the forefront and competitors making steady progress.