Babar Azam has been formally introduced as a Sydney Sixer for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 15 season, marking his debut in the Australian league. The Sydney Sixers have confirmed the acquisition of the former Pakistan captain.







Rachael Haynes, General Manager of the Sixers, highlighted Babar’s “skill, professionalism, and experience” as being of “enormous value” to their team. “Babar’s resume speaks for itself. The skill, professionalism, and experience that he brings are of enormous value to our playing group, and the news is obviously incredibly exciting for our fans. He is a world-class player and a proven leader. He’s not only a huge addition to our club, but to the league as a whole.”

Babar Azam expressed his pride in joining the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season through a message:

“I’m very proud to be joining the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season,” Babar said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world’s best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise.”