By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 29 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Balochistan

The government of Balochistan has pulled the plug on internet services across several districts during Eid Milad-un-Nabi, citing security concerns.

A notification issued on September 4 confirmed that mobile data, including 3G and 4G, would remain offline from 6 p.m. on September 5 until 9 p.m. the following evening. The blackout isn’t limited to mobile users; fixed-line connections from PTCL and NTC have also been restricted in Quetta, Khuzdar, Mastung, Noshki, and Sibi.

Officials described the move as a preventive measure designed to keep large religious gatherings safe. The Home Department asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to carry out the order while allowing only government and whitelisted numbers to stay connected.

Internet shutdowns are not new to Balochistan. Similar measures have repeatedly been introduced in recent months around religious or political events, with the government framing them as essential for public safety.

Civil society groups and digital rights advocates, however, argue that such blanket suspensions cut off students’ education, businesses, and citizens from critical access to information.

The Balochistan High Court has also pushed the provincial government to limit broad shutdowns and restore services in areas without immediate threats.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

