Balochistan Youth Policy Launched to Empower Province’s Young Population

QUETTA: Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti officially launched the Balochistan Youth Policy on Friday, calling it a transformative step to uplift the youth and tackle decades of systemic neglect in the province.







During a grand ceremony held in Quetta, CM Bugti described the Balochistan Youth Policy as one of the most impactful initiatives ever introduced for the province’s younger generation. “This is among the best programmes we’ve brought forward for the youth of Balochistan,” he stated.

He also addressed delays in rolling out the policy, acknowledging that it was initially scheduled for announcement six months ago. “Unfortunately, several hurdles delayed the launch,” Bugti admitted.

The chief minister commended key individuals involved in shaping the policy, particularly Jamal Khan Raisani and Meena Majeed, for their contributions. “Jamal Raisani worked tirelessly on this initiative. I urge both Jamal and Meena Majeed to ensure this policy remains active and relevant,” he said.







CM Bugti also stressed the importance of a unified national youth strategy, emphasizing that such frameworks are essential for long-term development and support across all provinces.

The Balochistan Youth Policy is seen as a foundational document aimed at empowering the region’s youth through education, skills development, and increased participation in civic life.