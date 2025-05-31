Ban On Drones Near Airport And Airbases In Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner has imposed a comprehensive ban on various activities, including drone operations, within a five-kilometre radius of key aviation facilities in the region. This stringent measure targets the Islamabad International Airport, Nur Khan Airbase, and Qasim Airbase, aiming to ensure aviation safety and reduce potential hazards.







These activities include Kite Flying, Drones, pigeon flying, and even keeping them in big cages. The primary motivation behind this ban is to significantly reduce the risk of bird strikes, which pose a considerable threat to aircraft during takeoffs and landings. Drones, particularly, can disrupt flight paths and, in the event of a collision, cause severe damage to aircraft engines or other critical components.

The disposal of garbage and animal remains, particularly from sacrificial animals, is strictly prohibited near airport premises and within aircraft landing or takeoff zones. This is crucial because such refuse can attract birds and other wildlife, further increasing the risk of bird strikes.

The authorities have emphasized that any individual or entity found violating these directives will face severe legal consequences, including potential arrest and prosecution. The measures are designed to ensure the smooth and secure functioning of air traffic in the region.